Guests
Helmoed Heitman
Military and Defence
Analyst at Jane's
Defence Weekly
To extend or not to extend? That is the question which ministers in the security
cluster are asking themselves when it comes to the issue of SANDF troops being
deployed on the Cape Flats. Africa Melane speaks to Helmoed Heitman is a
Military and Defence Analyst at Jane's Defence Weekly about what these
ministers have to weigh up in this regard.
Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats
Guests
|
HealthTalk: World Health Organisation sets regulations on gene editing
|
31 August 2019 7:21 AM
|
31 August 2019 6:58 AM
|
25 August 2019 9:39 AM
|
25 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:54 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:40 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:11 AM
|
25 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
Lead SA interview: Africa Trust Academy and Entrepreneurial Women
|
25 August 2019 7:08 AM