Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats


Guests
Helmoed Heitman
Military and Defence
Analyst at Jane's
Defence Weekly

To extend or not to extend? That is the question which ministers in the security
cluster are asking themselves when it comes to the issue of SANDF troops being
deployed on the Cape Flats. Africa Melane speaks to Helmoed Heitman is a
Military and Defence Analyst at Jane's Defence Weekly about what these
ministers have to weigh up in this regard.

EWN Headlines
Hong Kong protesters expected to regroup despite police ban
Hong Kong protesters expected to regroup despite police ban

Police blocked plans for a mass show of force marking the fifth anniversary of a decision by China to curtail democratic reforms in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997.
Cops search for clues after CT car explosion
Cops search for clues after CT car explosion

Police teams spent several hours on the scene after the car’s driver was critically injured as he drove in Westlake.
Eight Nigerian soldiers killed in jihadist ambush
Eight Nigerian soldiers killed in jihadist ambush

Heavily-armed fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) opened fire on a military convoy, 35 kilometres west of the town of Monguno where the soldiers were based.

