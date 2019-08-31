Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

GSport awards: a celebration of women in sports


South African Sports women have made massive strides in their respective sporting codes this year. We have been able to celebrate the achievements of Banyana Banyana, our National Netball team and Caster Semenya in 2019. Kass Naidoo, founder of Gsport is holding an awards ceremony to honor the achievements of women in Sport. Take a listen as she speaks to Africa Melane about why it is important that our Sports women are celebrated in this way.

Eskom should allow people to sell electricity back to them

Eskom should allow people to sell electricity back to them

31 August 2019 8:39 AM
Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats

Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats

31 August 2019 7:36 AM
HealthTalk: The WHO is trying to regulate gene editing

HealthTalk: The WHO is trying to regulate gene editing

31 August 2019 7:21 AM
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

31 August 2019 6:58 AM
The Movies review: Angel Has Fallen

The Movies review: Angel Has Fallen

25 August 2019 9:39 AM
UK Report

UK Report

25 August 2019 9:28 AM
Why high-end boutique hotels are booming.

Why high-end boutique hotels are booming.

25 August 2019 8:54 AM
Micro plastics are...not that bad?

Micro plastics are...not that bad?

25 August 2019 8:40 AM
Weekend sports interview: Africa Games

Weekend sports interview: Africa Games

25 August 2019 8:11 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane thanks Watson for supporting ANC in moving tribute
Mokonyane thanks Watson for supporting ANC in moving tribute

Gavin Watson died in a car crash near the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
WC ANC accused of 'witch hunt' over corruption claims
WC ANC accused of 'witch hunt' over corruption claims

The ANC in the province called for an official probe into Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela related to his birthday party two years ago.
Hong Kong protesters expected to regroup despite police ban
Hong Kong protesters expected to regroup despite police ban

Police blocked plans for a mass show of force marking the fifth anniversary of a decision by China to curtail democratic reforms in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us