Eskom should allow people to sell electricity back to them

31 August 2019 8:39 AM

Earlier this week Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni released a document

titled" towards an economic strategy for South Africa" and it has been received

as a plan to effectively turn around the South African Economy.

There is a section of this paper which deals specifically with eskom and

addressing the challenges which the State Owned Entity is facing.

The crux of our next conversation will focus on the following extract from the

Finance Minister's plan"