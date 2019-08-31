What's On:

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

1. The Chocolate Festival
Chocolate, chocolate and even more chocolate! That’s what you are guaranteed
to find at this year’s Chocolate Festival. Heaven for any sweet tooth fanatics,
this two-day chocolate extravaganza takes place over the weekend of 31 August
and 1 September (10am to 4pm daily) at The Woodmill in Stellenbosch.
This morning I am joined on the line by the organiser of the event, Darielle
Robertson to talk about what will be on offer today.
Additional information
A fun family filled day to the winelands with something in store for young and
old. Entry tickets cost R180 per person. Pre-booked adult entry tickets will each
receive a goodie bag. Children under 18 pay R50 each, which includes entry,
popcorn and a Slush Puppy. Pre-booking via www.webtickets.co.za is essential
as tickets are limited to 2 500 per day and they sell out fast!
2. Home Makers Expo
Themed Raw Comfort, the 24th Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo will take place
from 29 August to 1 September at the CTICC. At this Expo you can expect to
see, touch and feel the very latest in home, décor, design and lifestyle trends
you will come to love.
Tickets are available at the door or from Quicket where Adults pay R90,
pensioners R70 and kids under 16 enter free.
This morning, I am joined on the line by Sandy Edwards, organiser of the home
makers Expo to talk about what they have on offer at this year's expo.

Car Talk

Car Talk

31 August 2019 10:29 AM
Africa Melane and Jenny Crwys Williams give their predictions for Sunday Times literary awards

31 August 2019 10:10 AM

Africa Melane and Jenny Crwys Williams give their predictions for Sunday Times literary awards

31 August 2019 10:10 AM
Theater Talk with Marina

Theater Talk with Marina

31 August 2019 9:51 AM
Politics of the Amazon Rain forest fire

Politics of the Amazon Rain forest fire

31 August 2019 8:56 AM
Eskom should allow people to sell electricity back to them

31 August 2019 8:39 AM

Eskom should allow people to sell electricity back to them

31 August 2019 8:39 AM
GSport awards: a celebration of women in sports

GSport awards: a celebration of women in sports

31 August 2019 8:10 AM
Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats

31 August 2019 7:36 AM

Calls for extension to SANDF Deployment on Cape Flats

31 August 2019 7:36 AM
HealthTalk: The WHO is trying to regulate gene editing

31 August 2019 7:21 AM

HealthTalk: The WHO is trying to regulate gene editing

31 August 2019 7:21 AM
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

31 August 2019 6:58 AM
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
