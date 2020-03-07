The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian "There's no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We've been to Ebola-stricken areas; it's an insult!" 6 March 2020 1:04 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

This morning Jeff Ayelfe speaks to sailor on board Phoenix Racing, Paul Wilcoks,
about the TP52 International Series Regatta that just finished up in Cape Town.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Theatre Talk 2: Tien Duisend Ton

7 March 2020 9:55 AM

Marina Griebenow shares her thoughts about this production.

Theatre Talk 1: Marina looks at Triple Axel

7 March 2020 9:41 AM

Theatre critic Marina Griebenow looks at this production.

Revitalising public spaces

7 March 2020 9:30 AM

Africa speaks to Tasso Evangelinos who is the CEO at the Cape Town City Improvement District (CCID).

Weekend sports: Cape Town Cycle Tour

7 March 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour

What's on in Cape Town today? Zabalaza Theatre Festival

7 March 2020 8:42 AM

Africa speaks to the Artistic Director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival, Mdu Kweyama.

Prasa's financial woes and the central line

7 March 2020 8:32 AM

Africa in conversation with Bongisizwe Mpondo who is the Administrator at PRASA.

SA coronavirus: Is containment possible?

7 March 2020 8:10 AM

Guest: Cheryl Cohen | Head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at
National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

Health minister on corona virus readiness and repatriation of those in Wuhan
1 March 2020 10:12 AM

1 March 2020 10:12 AM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

1 March 2020 9:33 AM

EWN UK Correspondent Gavin Grey giving us news from the UK and Europe at large.

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved
7 March 2020 9:36 AM

7 March 2020 9:36 AM

No lead shedding planned for this weekend

7 March 2020 8:58 AM

China on the verge of defeating coronavirus, says Ambassador Lin
6 March 2020 7:45 PM

6 March 2020 7:45 PM

