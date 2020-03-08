What's on in Cape Town today?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:10
WC Blood Service to reduce deferral period for donors
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 08:45
Weekend sports interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mike Finch
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:45
Profile: Nduduzo Makhathini
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 cas... 7 March 2020 2:13 PM
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people's savings... it's not your money!" says Solidarity's Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people's savings... it's not your money!" says Solidarity's Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
What's on in Cape Town today?

Null at Stellenbosch University Woordfees
E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Fake news in the age of Covid-19 - why do we we distrust government info?

8 March 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Anyway Chingwete | Researcher: Southern Africa at Afrobarometer

Lead SA: Children's Hospital Fund

8 March 2020 7:11 AM

Guest: Pauline Solomons | Donor Relations Manager: Legacies & Community Fundraising
at Children's Hospital Trust

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 March 2020 7:05 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Talitha Noble from the Turtle program at the
Two Oceans Aquarium to talk about the famous loggerhead turtle Yoshi.

Theatre Talk 2: Tien Duisend Ton

7 March 2020 9:55 AM

Marina Griebenow shares her thoughts about this production.

Theatre Talk 1: Marina looks at Triple Axel

7 March 2020 9:41 AM

Theatre critic Marina Griebenow looks at this production.

Revitalising public spaces

7 March 2020 9:30 AM

Africa speaks to Tasso Evangelinos who is the CEO at the Cape Town City Improvement District (CCID).

Weekend sports: Cape Town Cycle Tour

7 March 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour

What's on in Cape Town today? Zabalaza Theatre Festival

7 March 2020 8:42 AM

Africa speaks to the Artistic Director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival, Mdu Kweyama.

Prasa's financial woes and the central line

7 March 2020 8:32 AM

Africa in conversation with Bongisizwe Mpondo who is the Administrator at PRASA.

Trending

Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng

Local

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

Local Politics

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

EWN Highlights

Opposition parties react to second coronavirus case diagnosed in SA

7 March 2020 5:41 PM

Mkhize: Refusal to follow quarantine rules could result in legal action

7 March 2020 3:30 PM

Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species

7 March 2020 3:16 PM

