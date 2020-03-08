The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service. 8 March 2020 1:50 PM
Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA The third patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive. 8 March 2020 11:05 AM
'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!' Pauline Solomons (Children's Hospital Trust) says 33 riders are taking part in CT Cycle Tour to raise money for emergency centre. 8 March 2020 10:48 AM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds... 6 March 2020 4:41 PM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Starting with the developing story of Coronavirus 
Failure of Flybe could be the start of more casualties 
Brexit: UK EU differences of opinion 
R80bn spent on Brexit



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

In conversation with jazz artist Nduduzo Makhathini

8 March 2020 10:14 AM

Nduduzo Makhathini will be at this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

8 March 2020 9:54 AM

City Press Manager Gayle Edmunds takes a look at 'The Gentlemen'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Blood Service announces changes to rules for donors

8 March 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Dr Caroline Hilton | Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's on in Cape Town today?

8 March 2020 8:19 AM

Null at Stellenbosch University Woordfees
E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fake news in the age of Covid-19 - why do we we distrust government info?

8 March 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Anyway Chingwete | Researcher: Southern Africa at Afrobarometer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Children's Hospital Fund

8 March 2020 7:11 AM

Guest: Pauline Solomons | Donor Relations Manager: Legacies & Community Fundraising
at Children's Hospital Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 March 2020 7:05 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Talitha Noble from the Turtle program at the
Two Oceans Aquarium to talk about the famous loggerhead turtle Yoshi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Theatre Talk 2: Tien Duisend Ton

7 March 2020 9:55 AM

Marina Griebenow shares her thoughts about this production.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Theatre Talk 1: Marina looks at Triple Axel

7 March 2020 9:41 AM

Theatre critic Marina Griebenow looks at this production.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

