Health Feature: Second Patient Cured of HIV

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Super Rugby Stormers vs. Sharks
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Host at SportsLIVE podcast
Today at 09:05
Revitalizing public spaces
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rike Sitas - Researcher at African Center for Cities
Today at 09:21
Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Oliver Hermanus - Film director and writer
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: 2020 Australian Grand Prix and other formula events cancelled
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China. 13 March 2020 11:20 AM
Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault, according to police. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There's a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Health Feature: Second Patient Cured of HIV

Health Feature: Second Patient Cured of HIV

Guest: Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker | Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Illegal operating taverns and shebeens

14 March 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Lefa Mapilo | Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

Cape Epic cancelled

14 March 2020 8:22 AM

Guest: Kevin Vermaak | Race Director at The Cape Epic

CT International Jazz Festival postponed

14 March 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Billy Domingo | Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 March 2020 7:11 AM

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Luca Hart, a violinist from Sterling EQ about her Table Mountain Tea Experience.

In conversation with jazz artist Nduduzo Makhathini

8 March 2020 10:14 AM

Nduduzo Makhathini will be at this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

8 March 2020 9:54 AM

City Press Manager Gayle Edmunds takes a look at 'The Gentlemen'.

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

8 March 2020 9:34 AM

Starting with the developing story of Coronavirus 
Failure of Flybe could be the start of more casualties 
Brexit: UK EU differences of opinion 
R80bn spent on Brexit

Western Cape Blood Service announces changes to rules for donors

8 March 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Dr Caroline Hilton | Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service

What's on in Cape Town today?

8 March 2020 8:19 AM

Null at Stellenbosch University Woordfees
E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International

