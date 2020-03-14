Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports A Herzlia Middle School pupil has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. 13 March 2020 4:55 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend

Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend

Guest: Oliver Hermanus | Film director and writer



Car Talk: 2020 Australian Grand Prix and other formula events cancelled

14 March 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Revitalizing public spaces

14 March 2020 9:47 AM

Guest: Rike Sitas | Researcher at the African Centre for Cities

Super Rugby preview: Stormers vs. Sharks

14 March 2020 9:12 AM

Guest: Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Host at SportsLIVE podcast

Illegal operating taverns and shebeens

14 March 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Lefa Mapilo | Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

Cape Epic cancelled

14 March 2020 8:22 AM

Guest: Kevin Vermaak | Race Director at The Cape Epic

CT International Jazz Festival postponed

14 March 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Billy Domingo | Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Health Feature: Second Patient Cured of HIV

14 March 2020 7:16 AM

Guest: Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker | Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 March 2020 7:11 AM

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Luca Hart, a violinist from Sterling EQ about her Table Mountain Tea Experience.

In conversation with jazz artist Nduduzo Makhathini

8 March 2020 10:14 AM

Nduduzo Makhathini will be at this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports

Local

[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo

Entertainment

Now that they're home, here's how govt plans to quarantine S.Africans from Wuhan

14 March 2020 11:53 AM

Criminal probe to begin after Presidency hands over damning PIC report

14 March 2020 11:12 AM

Mourners remember ‘darkest day’ at mass funeral held for EC bus crash victims

14 March 2020 8:53 AM

