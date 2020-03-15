Weekend sports: Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's H... 15 March 2020 1:47 PM
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus. 15 March 2020 12:49 PM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51 The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 51, the health department confirmed on Sunday. 15 March 2020 11:51 AM
View all Local
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Weekend sports: Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Weekend sports: Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

15 March 2020 10:01 AM

Movie under review: Emma

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier on steps to contain coronavirus

15 March 2020 9:33 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's on in Cape town today: Michael Bester Quartet in Gugs

15 March 2020 8:19 AM

Musician Michael Bester studied jazz guitar at UCT and completed a Master of
Contemporary Performance at Berklee College of Music in 2017.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats on in Cape Town today: Mama City Improv Fest

15 March 2020 8:11 AM

Guest: Eva Gilliam | Festival Director at Mama City Improv Fest

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School applications closing soon for the 2021 Academic year

15 March 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Hein Wagner Academy for the visually impaired

15 March 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Hein Wagner | Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: 2020 Australian Grand Prix and other formula events cancelled

14 March 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Revitalizing public spaces

14 March 2020 9:47 AM

Guest: Rike Sitas | Researcher at the African Centre for Cities

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend

14 March 2020 9:30 AM

Guest: Oliver Hermanus | Film director and writer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

Local

WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures

Local

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

Sport

EWN Highlights

China tightens airport checks as imported coronavirus cases tick up

15 March 2020 12:22 PM

COVID-19: Two Oceans Marathon latest SA sporting event to be cancelled

15 March 2020 11:54 AM

Eskom suspends load shedding

15 March 2020 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA