Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan wrapps up her testimony at the state capture inquiry


Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian - Chief economist, Pan-African Investment and Research

ANC stalwart Professor Ben Turok reflects openly on what went wrong with the the ruling party

15 November 2018 10:05 PM
Jacob Zuma has until Friday to submit an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

15 November 2018 9:22 PM
Former Sars Boss Tom Moyane files urgent application against Ramaphosa's decision to fire him

15 November 2018 9:05 PM
Interview panel continues to grill candidates vying for the NDPP Post

15 November 2018 8:42 PM
The search for new NPA Boss continues as interviews get underway at Union Buildings today

14 November 2018 10:02 PM
SCOPA speaks on the crisis at SABC

14 November 2018 9:21 PM
Court gives EFF one week to back up STRATCOM ‘apartheid-era Stratcom spies’ claims

14 November 2018 9:02 PM
Gordhan’s meeting with public protector over Ivan Pillay retirement package

14 November 2018 8:38 PM
Reaction to Malusi Gigaba’s resignation

13 November 2018 9:46 PM
EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
