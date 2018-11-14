The Karima Brown Show

Court gives EFF one week to back up STRATCOM ‘apartheid-era Stratcom spies’ claims


Guest: Thandeka Gqubule – SABC Journalist and part of the SABC 8

ANC stalwart Professor Ben Turok reflects openly on what went wrong with the the ruling party

15 November 2018 10:05 PM
Jacob Zuma has until Friday to submit an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

15 November 2018 9:22 PM
Former Sars Boss Tom Moyane files urgent application against Ramaphosa's decision to fire him

15 November 2018 9:05 PM
Interview panel continues to grill candidates vying for the NDPP Post

15 November 2018 8:42 PM
The search for new NPA Boss continues as interviews get underway at Union Buildings today

14 November 2018 10:02 PM
SCOPA speaks on the crisis at SABC

14 November 2018 9:21 PM
Gordhan’s meeting with public protector over Ivan Pillay retirement package

14 November 2018 8:38 PM
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan wrapps up her testimony at the state capture inquiry

14 November 2018 8:25 PM
Reaction to Malusi Gigaba’s resignation

13 November 2018 9:46 PM
