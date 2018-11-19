The Karima Brown Show

DA reacts to Patricia De Lille's New party


Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela – DA Western Cape Provincial MEC

How state capture has significantly damaged SA

How state capture has significantly damaged SA

19 November 2018 8:48 PM
The ANC speaks on acts of intimidation against Minister Gordhan by the EFF and BLF

The ANC speaks on acts of intimidation against Minister Gordhan by the EFF and BLF

19 November 2018 8:28 PM
ANC stalwart Professor Ben Turok reflects openly on what went wrong with the the ruling party

ANC stalwart Professor Ben Turok reflects openly on what went wrong with the the ruling party

15 November 2018 10:05 PM
Jacob Zuma has until Friday to submit an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Jacob Zuma has until Friday to submit an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

15 November 2018 9:22 PM
Former Sars Boss Tom Moyane files urgent application against Ramaphosa's decision to fire him

Former Sars Boss Tom Moyane files urgent application against Ramaphosa's decision to fire him

15 November 2018 9:05 PM
Interview panel continues to grill candidates vying for the NDPP Post

Interview panel continues to grill candidates vying for the NDPP Post

15 November 2018 8:42 PM
The search for new NPA Boss continues as interviews get underway at Union Buildings today

The search for new NPA Boss continues as interviews get underway at Union Buildings today

14 November 2018 10:02 PM
SCOPA speaks on the crisis at SABC

SCOPA speaks on the crisis at SABC

14 November 2018 9:21 PM
Court gives EFF one week to back up STRATCOM ‘apartheid-era Stratcom spies’ claims

Court gives EFF one week to back up STRATCOM ‘apartheid-era Stratcom spies’ claims

14 November 2018 9:02 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism
Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism

Investment agency Wesgro launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.
Forensic probe launched into misconduct allegations at Bitou Municipality
Forensic probe launched into misconduct allegations at Bitou Municipality

This follows a High Court ruling in favour of local government MEC Anton Bredell in a case brought by the Bitou council.
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools

The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us