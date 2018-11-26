The Karima Brown Show

Former GCIS Head Mzwanele Manyi the next to testify at State Capture Inquiry


Guest: William Bird – Executive Director Media Monitoring Africa

Is South Africa ready for a fourth industrial revolution ?

27 November 2018 9:38 PM
Changes to be expected from PIC now that its CEO is Dan Matjila has resigned

27 November 2018 9:37 PM
ANC's Gwede Mantashe testifies at Zondo commission

27 November 2018 9:13 PM
The SIU is hunting for SABC's missing millions

27 November 2018 9:02 PM
Civil society organisations in SA express deep concern on t attacks made on the State Capture Commission by the EFF

27 November 2018 8:49 PM
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan hits back at the EFF

27 November 2018 8:39 PM
Journalist Zenzile Khoisan speaks strongly against threats levelled towards journalists and the media by the EFF

26 November 2018 10:19 PM
Parliament, Afriforum present arguments in court over land expropriation report

26 November 2018 9:33 PM
Former SARS Head Tom Moyane's takes his fight for his job back to the high court

26 November 2018 8:56 PM
EWN Headlines
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered
This comes after Prasa was on Tuesday awarded a rescission of a default judgment in the High Court in Pretoria meaning that the judgment made against it earlier this year is no longer valid.
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays
The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

