The Karima Brown Show

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan hits back at the EFF


Guest: Tebogo Malatji – Lawyer representing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

Health Minister addresses NHI Critics following leaked documents

28 November 2018 9:54 PM
Communications committee welcomes SIU interim presidential report on sabc investigation

28 November 2018 9:21 PM
Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi testifies at Zondo Comission of Inquiry

28 November 2018 8:47 PM
OUTA reacts to NPA’s decision to provisionally withdraw charges in Estina case

28 November 2018 8:25 PM
Is South Africa ready for a fourth industrial revolution ?

27 November 2018 9:38 PM
Changes to be expected from PIC now that its CEO is Dan Matjila has resigned

27 November 2018 9:37 PM
ANC's Gwede Mantashe testifies at Zondo commission

27 November 2018 9:13 PM
The SIU is hunting for SABC's missing millions

27 November 2018 9:02 PM
Civil society organisations in SA express deep concern on t attacks made on the State Capture Commission by the EFF

27 November 2018 8:49 PM
EWN Headlines
City of CT's proposed solar panel fine labelled 'excessive'
City of CT's proposed solar panel fine labelled 'excessive'

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the City of Cape Town’s proposed fine of R6,000 on residents who fail to register their solar panels is excessive.
Cassim: 'Eskom still has a lot to do to root out corruption'
Cassim: 'Eskom still has a lot to do to root out corruption'

The parastatal has once again painted a bleak picture of its finances showing a decrease in profit of 89% in the 2018/2019 financial year.

My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit

The 'Star' newspaper is reporting that Jacob Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

