The Karima Brown Show

Communications committee welcomes SIU interim presidential report on sabc investigation


Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize - Chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications Anton Van der Bijl  –  Head of Labour Law Services at Solidarity

The impact of the criminalisation of sexworkers and their

29 November 2018 10:17 PM
A Look at the impact Eskom’s massive debt has on South Africans

29 November 2018 9:07 PM
ANC Stalwart Cheryl Carolus’ testimony at the Zondo Commission

29 November 2018 8:47 PM
Solly Msimanga’s attempt to issue a notice of suspension to city manager Moeketsi Mosola fails

29 November 2018 8:37 PM
Health Minister addresses NHI Critics following leaked documents

28 November 2018 9:54 PM
Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi testifies at Zondo Comission of Inquiry

28 November 2018 8:47 PM
OUTA reacts to NPA’s decision to provisionally withdraw charges in Estina case

28 November 2018 8:25 PM
Is South Africa ready for a fourth industrial revolution ?

27 November 2018 9:38 PM
Changes to be expected from PIC now that its CEO is Dan Matjila has resigned

27 November 2018 9:37 PM
EWN Headlines
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year

Submissions were due at midnight but NSFAS says it has decided to extend the deadline to midnight on Sunday due to the high volume of applications.

Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday

The parastatal says that there will be a high risk of load shedding until March next year.
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption

The ANC alleges that the Democratic Alliance-led Joburg Metro gave the tender to Afri-Rent to keep a good coalition relationship with the EFF.
