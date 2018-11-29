The Karima Brown Show

ANC Stalwart Cheryl Carolus’ testimony at the Zondo Commission


Guest: Lumkile Mondi – Economist & Senior Lecturer at Wits School of Economic and Business Science

The impact of the criminalisation of sexworkers and their

29 November 2018 10:17 PM
A Look at the impact Eskom’s massive debt has on South Africans

29 November 2018 9:07 PM
Solly Msimanga’s attempt to issue a notice of suspension to city manager Moeketsi Mosola fails

29 November 2018 8:37 PM
Health Minister addresses NHI Critics following leaked documents

28 November 2018 9:54 PM
Communications committee welcomes SIU interim presidential report on sabc investigation

28 November 2018 9:21 PM
Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi testifies at Zondo Comission of Inquiry

28 November 2018 8:47 PM
OUTA reacts to NPA’s decision to provisionally withdraw charges in Estina case

28 November 2018 8:25 PM
Is South Africa ready for a fourth industrial revolution ?

27 November 2018 9:38 PM
Changes to be expected from PIC now that its CEO is Dan Matjila has resigned

27 November 2018 9:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe

The child's relatives gathered for a night vigil ahead of the funeral. His grandfather has asked grieving family members to accept what happened and move on.
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm

This follows the implementation of stage 1 and 1 load shedding on Saturday and the high likelihood of rotational outages being implemented today.
High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom
High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom

The parastatal says the grid could not cope with the demand placed on it and customers should expect power cuts until the end of the year.
