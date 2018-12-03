The Karima Brown Show

ANC Tswane Caucus opens two cases against the DA’s Fred Nel and Solly Msimanga


Guest: Dr Kgosi Maepa - ANC Tshwane regional chairperson  

DA responds to ANC allegations in Tshwane

4 December 2018 10:02 PM
Court turns down Tom Moyane's bid to have Advocate Trengove recused from representing Judge Robert Nugent

4 December 2018 9:03 PM
Only Cyril Ramaphosa can get the SABC out of this crisis – William Bird

4 December 2018 9:02 PM
OUTA & DA react to the appointment of Adv Batohi as the new NDPP head

4 December 2018 8:36 PM
Premier David Makhura speaks on his fifth political report

3 December 2018 9:19 PM
The impact of the criminalisation of sexworkers and their

29 November 2018 10:17 PM
A Look at the impact Eskom’s massive debt has on South Africans

29 November 2018 9:07 PM
ANC Stalwart Cheryl Carolus’ testimony at the Zondo Commission

29 November 2018 8:47 PM
Solly Msimanga’s attempt to issue a notice of suspension to city manager Moeketsi Mosola fails

29 November 2018 8:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed

The African National Congress says it shows the country is moving forward when it comes to gender equality.

MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill

Once law, it will introduce several new measures aimed at transforming the sector and making it more inclusive of previously disadvantaged individuals.

Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does

Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.
