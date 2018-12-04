The Karima Brown Show

DA responds to ANC allegations in Tshwane


Mike Moriarty   -  DA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson

South African economy emerges from recession

South African economy emerges from recession

5 December 2018 10:14 PM
National Assembly adopts report on land expropriation without compensation

National Assembly adopts report on land expropriation without compensation

5 December 2018 9:06 PM
Department of Mineral Resources on solutions to the Xolobeni mine matter'

Department of Mineral Resources on solutions to the Xolobeni mine matter'

5 December 2018 8:50 PM
Court turns down Tom Moyane's bid to have Advocate Trengove recused from representing Judge Robert Nugent

Court turns down Tom Moyane's bid to have Advocate Trengove recused from representing Judge Robert Nugent

4 December 2018 9:03 PM
Only Cyril Ramaphosa can get the SABC out of this crisis – William Bird

Only Cyril Ramaphosa can get the SABC out of this crisis – William Bird

4 December 2018 9:02 PM
OUTA & DA react to the appointment of Adv Batohi as the new NDPP head

OUTA & DA react to the appointment of Adv Batohi as the new NDPP head

4 December 2018 8:36 PM
ANC Tswane Caucus opens two cases against the DA’s Fred Nel and Solly Msimanga

ANC Tswane Caucus opens two cases against the DA’s Fred Nel and Solly Msimanga

3 December 2018 10:05 PM
Premier David Makhura speaks on his fifth political report

Premier David Makhura speaks on his fifth political report

3 December 2018 9:19 PM
The impact of the criminalisation of sexworkers and their

The impact of the criminalisation of sexworkers and their

29 November 2018 10:17 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom

Technicians worked throughout the night to bring more units back online as a result of a breakdown.
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police

The minister says this is the only way they can follow up on complaints by concert-goers, who were attacked at a nearby Sasol garage on Sunday night.

Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'
Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'

State arms manufacturer Denel says it hopes to have a plan in place by January that will outline the company’s future, including who it will do business with and what products it will produce.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us