The Karima Brown Show

Social Justice Coalition speaks on SAPS decision to appeal ruling on wc resource allocation


Dalli Weyers – Co-head of Programmes at Social Justice Coalition

How Bosasa paid NPA insiders to stop corruption prosecution

24 January 2019 9:44 PM
Mark Kingon on Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

24 January 2019 8:40 PM
Massive Land reform scam uncovered by the SIU

24 January 2019 8:31 PM
Reflecting on efforts by Ramaphosa and Team SA to sell SA's in davos

23 January 2019 9:53 PM
Sanef speaks on claims that Bosasa donated to SABC 8 and Zondo's criticism of the media

23 January 2019 9:36 PM
Popcru denies Agrizzi's claim that union official took bribes from Bosasa

23 January 2019 9:21 PM
Cosatu on the outcomes of the ANC’s NEC meeting and its Lekgotla

23 January 2019 9:07 PM
My Vote Counts & Right2know speak on Political Party Funding Bill which Ramaphosa has signed into law

23 January 2019 8:47 PM
Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma to be withdrawn by the NPA tomorrow

23 January 2019 8:33 PM
SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India
SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India

President Cyril Ramaphosa says defence procurement is one of the areas that government is extending cooperation with India.

Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier today where he confirmed the pupils are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
