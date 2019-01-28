The Karima Brown Show

Agrizzi names journalists allegedly bribed by Bosasa


Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in South Africa speaks on the current situation in Venezuela

28 January 2019 10:24 PM
What Implications is Jacob Zuma campaigning for the ANC likely to have on the elections

28 January 2019 9:03 PM
Members of the National minimum wage commission expected to be announced this week

28 January 2019 8:38 PM
Social Justice Coalition speaks on SAPS decision to appeal ruling on wc resource allocation

24 January 2019 10:11 PM
How Bosasa paid NPA insiders to stop corruption prosecution

24 January 2019 9:44 PM
Mark Kingon on Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

24 January 2019 8:40 PM
Massive Land reform scam uncovered by the SIU

24 January 2019 8:31 PM
Reflecting on efforts by Ramaphosa and Team SA to sell SA's in davos

23 January 2019 9:53 PM
Sanef speaks on claims that Bosasa donated to SABC 8 and Zondo's criticism of the media

23 January 2019 9:36 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed the company deleted 40,000 documents implicating executives in corruption days before the SIU could access them.

Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane
Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane

Services were suspended after protests by Sanco members and a letter from the office of the mayor saying the church was not complying with safety standards.

Officials to deal with overcrowding at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital
Officials to deal with overcrowding at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

This follows reports of patients sleeping on the floor while waiting for medical treatment at the Kimberley facility.

