The Karima Brown Show

Electoral Commission on new voters added to voters’ roll ahead of elections


Masego Sheburi  – Independent Electoral Commissions deputy CEO

Efforts to insert fake news into the state capture narrative to mislead South Africans

29 January 2019 10:44 PM
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at zondo commission

29 January 2019 9:18 PM
Glynnis Breytenbach’s testimony at NPA inquiry

29 January 2019 9:03 PM
BUSA reflects on key highlights from the Business Economic Indaba

29 January 2019 8:41 PM
Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in South Africa speaks on the current situation in Venezuela

28 January 2019 10:24 PM
What Implications is Jacob Zuma campaigning for the ANC likely to have on the elections

28 January 2019 9:03 PM
Agrizzi names journalists allegedly bribed by Bosasa

28 January 2019 8:52 PM
Members of the National minimum wage commission expected to be announced this week

28 January 2019 8:38 PM
Social Justice Coalition speaks on SAPS decision to appeal ruling on wc resource allocation

24 January 2019 10:11 PM
EWN Headlines
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson

Andries van Tonder says Watson would belittle and embarrass people that he had issues with or would no longer do his corrupt bidding.
ANC elections campaigning positive & above board, says Mbalula
ANC elections campaigning positive & above board, says Mbalula

At a briefing earlier on Tuesday, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns on the governing party’s latest video and the DA’s controversial billboard.

City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches
City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches

The CRL Commission says this has to be tackled as a matter of urgency to ensure that the lives of churchgoers are protected.
