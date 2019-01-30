The Karima Brown Show

Closer look at suspended PIC employee's explosive testimony


Warren Thompson  – Business Day Reporter

Venezuela braced for protests as moves against Juan Guaido deepen crisis

30 January 2019 9:23 PM
Cosatu plans nationwide strike over mass layoffs

30 January 2019 9:05 PM
Debate over whether to split Eskom into three parts intensifies

30 January 2019 8:53 PM
Efforts to insert fake news into the state capture narrative to mislead South Africans

29 January 2019 10:44 PM
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at zondo commission

29 January 2019 9:18 PM
Glynnis Breytenbach’s testimony at NPA inquiry

29 January 2019 9:03 PM
BUSA reflects on key highlights from the Business Economic Indaba

29 January 2019 8:41 PM
Electoral Commission on new voters added to voters’ roll ahead of elections

29 January 2019 8:27 PM
Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in South Africa speaks on the current situation in Venezuela

28 January 2019 10:24 PM
EWN Headlines
Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'
Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'

Several medical interns and community service doctors were informed on Monday that they will not receive their January salaries.

ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media

Former President Jacob Zuma took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the recent utterances by his successor Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal
Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal

Victor Seanie was suspended last week along with the head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo for their involvement in the R4,3 billion investment.

