The Karima Brown Show

Should Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?


John Dludlu -  Business Day Columnist  and Former newspaper Editor Catherine Grant -  Director of Tutwa Consulting Group (Catherine is an experienced trade negotiator and trade policy expert)

Who is the actual inventor of Vodacom’s #PleaseCallMe?

Who is the actual inventor of Vodacom’s #PleaseCallMe?

31 January 2019 9:24 PM
Potentially damaging splits hit ANC and DA before EFF campaign launch

Potentially damaging splits hit ANC and DA before EFF campaign launch

31 January 2019 9:06 PM
New witness at state capture inquiry spills the beans on Gwede, Mokonyane and Vincent Smith

New witness at state capture inquiry spills the beans on Gwede, Mokonyane and Vincent Smith

31 January 2019 9:04 PM
Closer look at suspended PIC employee's explosive testimony

Closer look at suspended PIC employee's explosive testimony

30 January 2019 9:51 PM
Venezuela braced for protests as moves against Juan Guaido deepen crisis

Venezuela braced for protests as moves against Juan Guaido deepen crisis

30 January 2019 9:23 PM
Cosatu plans nationwide strike over mass layoffs

Cosatu plans nationwide strike over mass layoffs

30 January 2019 9:05 PM
Debate over whether to split Eskom into three parts intensifies

Debate over whether to split Eskom into three parts intensifies

30 January 2019 8:53 PM
Efforts to insert fake news into the state capture narrative to mislead South Africans

Efforts to insert fake news into the state capture narrative to mislead South Africans

29 January 2019 10:44 PM
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at zondo commission

SIU ready to take action after testimonies at zondo commission

29 January 2019 9:18 PM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers

Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence have now wrapped up in the High Court in the North West.

CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children
CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children

Mitchells Plain CPF member Shakeenah Daniels was hit by a stray bullet while trying to save children who were playing outside in Tafelsig on Monday night.
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor

Reverend Gift Moerane, who was inaugurated on Thursday, says he is aware of the massive service delivery challenges that the people of Emfuleni are facing.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us