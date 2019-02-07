The Karima Brown Show

Reactions and red carpet frenzy


Zwelinzima Vavi - general secretary of SAFTU Tanya Cohen – CEO at Business Unity South Africa Wayne Duvenage – CEO at The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Busisiwe Mavuso - Chief Operations Officer at Business Leadership South Africa David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch Bheki Ntshalintshali – Cosatu general secretary Sandile Zungu

President Ramaphosa Delivers his 2019 State of the Nation Address

President Ramaphosa Delivers his 2019 State of the Nation Address

7 February 2019 9:09 PM
GOOD Party leader Ms De Lille shares her new Party's plans should she claim victory at the elections .

GOOD Party leader Ms De Lille shares her new Party's plans should she claim victory at the elections .

6 February 2019 10:10 PM
Mabuza to lead team to resolve tensions in North West ANC

Mabuza to lead team to resolve tensions in North West ANC

6 February 2019 10:08 PM
Action Aid SA releases social audit baseline report focusing on mining in South afriica …..

Action Aid SA releases social audit baseline report focusing on mining in South afriica …..

6 February 2019 9:30 PM
Molo Songololo & ActionAid SA share their #Sona2019 expectations

Molo Songololo & ActionAid SA share their #Sona2019 expectations

6 February 2019 9:00 PM
What we can expect from #SONA2019 Tomorrow

What we can expect from #SONA2019 Tomorrow

6 February 2019 8:33 PM
Economist Duma Gqubule shares his expectations ahead of Ramaohosa’s SONA this week

Economist Duma Gqubule shares his expectations ahead of Ramaohosa’s SONA this week

5 February 2019 10:14 PM
SACTWU responds to allegations of involment in the PIC Ayo Technology Deal

SACTWU responds to allegations of involment in the PIC Ayo Technology Deal

5 February 2019 10:13 PM
Former general secretary of the Union of Mineworkers reflects on #MiningIndaba2019

Former general secretary of the Union of Mineworkers reflects on #MiningIndaba2019

5 February 2019 10:12 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019
[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019

EFF leader Julius Malema has explained why his party did not disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.
Work underway to implement gender summit resolutions – Ramaphosa
Work underway to implement gender summit resolutions – Ramaphosa

Government convened the two-day summit in Centurion, Tshwane, together with civil society organisations in an effort to find ways to end the scourge of abuse against women in the country.
#Sona2019: Presidential SOE Council will help failing state-owned entities
#Sona2019: Presidential SOE Council will help failing state-owned entities

Proper governance must be restored at Eskom, Denel, Transnet, and other SOEs, said the president. And this is how he’s doing it.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us