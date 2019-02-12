The Karima Brown Show

Business continuity amid load-shedding crisis


Menno Parsons  - Energy supply expert & CEO of Master Power Technologies

Tshwane gets a new mayor

12 February 2019 9:25 PM
Tom Moyane loses ConCourt bid to appeal dismissal

12 February 2019 9:03 PM
What to expect at African Energy Indaba 2019

12 February 2019 8:48 PM
OUTA calls for bold interventions to minimise load shedding

12 February 2019 8:28 PM
Solidarity & Board of healthcare funders of southern Africa debate the NHI implementation

11 February 2019 10:05 PM
R2k Demands an Open and Transparent Appointment Process for New SARS Commissioner

11 February 2019 8:58 PM
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams faces major criticism for censorship

11 February 2019 8:55 PM
Nehawu threatens to shut down TVET colleges on Thursday demands not met

11 February 2019 8:25 PM
Reactions and red carpet frenzy

7 February 2019 10:26 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi

The Cosatu leader addressed thousands of members outside the Durban City Hall after they marched through the CBD on Wednesday.

Sanef, Ndabeni-Abrahams meet after apology to media
Sanef, Ndabeni-Abrahams meet after apology to media

Sanef says it welcomes Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's apology for her behaviour and her admission that it's brought her office into disrepute.
ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt
ANCYL issues ultimatum to govt over students' historical debt

The ANCYL says the registration period at most tertiary institutions closes this Friday and government owes students a response before then.

