Sars moves against Adriano Mazzotti over R34m tax debt


Mark Kingon– Acting SA Revenue Services commissioner

Mrwebi, Jiba in the hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry

21 February 2019 10:00 PM
Parliament hopes to finalise shortlist of SABC board members soon

21 February 2019 9:48 PM
Bosasa’s Gavin Watson seen in video belittling his staff and talking of his tender 'networks'

21 February 2019 9:45 PM
Presidency convenes Colloquium on Land Reform tomorrow

21 February 2019 9:12 PM
Pule Mabe's former PA Kgoerano Kekana hits back at sexual harassment complaint outcomes

21 February 2019 8:58 PM
Gordhan demands apology from ANC after party says he 'attacked' black engineers

21 February 2019 8:33 PM
Mboweni’s Budget Speech, On Education, Women, The Poor

20 February 2019 10:31 PM
More reaction to Mboweni’s first national Budget speech

20 February 2019 9:58 PM
Jacob Zuma says the NPA is biased and it wants to convict him at all costs

20 February 2019 9:08 PM
Is Tito’s Budget a stabilization budget or a budget designed to grow our Economy?

20 February 2019 8:48 PM
EWN Headlines
Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdown
Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdown

Students were instructed to leave all campus residences on Tuesday, but many say they have no money to go home.

[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beans
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beans

Khosi Madzonga, the wife of Vele Investments CEO Robert Madzonga, spoke to Talk Radio 702 about the VBS scandal.
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell

Kgoerano Kekana has urged those being abused by their superiors to speak out and not be discouraged by the outcome of her case.

