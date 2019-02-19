The Karima Brown Show

Social Justice organizations share their #BudgetSpeech2019 expectations


Mark Heywood –  executive director for Civil rights group Section27 Noncedo Madubedube –  General Secretary at Equal Education

Mrwebi, Jiba in the hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry

21 February 2019 10:00 PM
Parliament hopes to finalise shortlist of SABC board members soon

21 February 2019 9:48 PM
Bosasa’s Gavin Watson seen in video belittling his staff and talking of his tender 'networks'

21 February 2019 9:45 PM
Presidency convenes Colloquium on Land Reform tomorrow

21 February 2019 9:12 PM
Pule Mabe's former PA Kgoerano Kekana hits back at sexual harassment complaint outcomes

21 February 2019 8:58 PM
Gordhan demands apology from ANC after party says he 'attacked' black engineers

21 February 2019 8:33 PM
Mboweni’s Budget Speech, On Education, Women, The Poor

20 February 2019 10:31 PM
More reaction to Mboweni’s first national Budget speech

20 February 2019 9:58 PM
Jacob Zuma says the NPA is biased and it wants to convict him at all costs

20 February 2019 9:08 PM
Is Tito’s Budget a stabilization budget or a budget designed to grow our Economy?

20 February 2019 8:48 PM
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

State Capture Inquiry

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
Malmesbury school principal facing charges of sexual impropriety
Malmesbury school principal facing charges of sexual impropriety

He was arrested on 14 February and was granted bail when he appeared in court the next day.
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes

In 2009, South Africa learned about the IAAF calling into question the sex of Olympic Caster Semenya. How long has sex testing existed in athletics, and how has it affected athletes?
Sars officials execute search & seizure warrant at Bosasa headquarters: report
Sars officials execute search & seizure warrant at Bosasa headquarters: report

The controversial company had been marred by a string of allegations at the Zondo commission.
