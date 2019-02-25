The Karima Brown Show

Cosatu convened a three-day central executive committee meeting today


Sizwe Pamla – COSATU spokesperson

BUSA's Pityana takes aim at BBC’s Sandile Zungu saying he had a hand in state capture

BUSA's Pityana takes aim at BBC’s Sandile Zungu saying he had a hand in state capture

27 February 2019 10:17 PM
City of Cape Town’s push to procure energy directly from IPPs

City of Cape Town’s push to procure energy directly from IPPs

27 February 2019 9:17 PM
Communications Committee to shortlist candidates for SABC board on Thursday

Communications Committee to shortlist candidates for SABC board on Thursday

27 February 2019 9:00 PM
SAIEE CEO Xulu responds to calls from the DA for him to be removed from his position

SAIEE CEO Xulu responds to calls from the DA for him to be removed from his position

27 February 2019 8:41 PM
Suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba grilled at the Mokgoro inquiry

Suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba grilled at the Mokgoro inquiry

26 February 2019 9:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation wants to stop Parliament from looking into McBride reappointment

Helen Suzman Foundation wants to stop Parliament from looking into McBride reappointment

26 February 2019 9:25 PM
Shortlisting of 24 SABC board candidates brought to a halt until further notice

Shortlisting of 24 SABC board candidates brought to a halt until further notice

26 February 2019 9:02 PM
COSATU to discuss its resolution to campaign for the ANC in the 2019 Elections at its CEC meeting

COSATU to discuss its resolution to campaign for the ANC in the 2019 Elections at its CEC meeting

26 February 2019 8:51 PM
SACP supports Eskom split provided it’s aimed at making it function effectively and doesn’t lead to job losses

SACP supports Eskom split provided it’s aimed at making it function effectively and doesn’t lead to job losses

26 February 2019 8:38 PM
PIC inquiry resumed today with Mondli Gungubele testimony

PIC inquiry resumed today with Mondli Gungubele testimony

25 February 2019 9:53 PM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Trevor Manuel expected to give evidence at Zondo Commission
Trevor Manuel expected to give evidence at Zondo Commission

Manuel wrote a column describing how ANC NEC leader Fikile Mbalula made a tearful confession to the party’s national executive committee, saying that Atul Gupta informed him that he would be appointed Sports Minister in 2010.
'Mboro' to open case against Pastor Lukau, wants probe into 'resurrected' man
'Mboro' to open case against Pastor Lukau, wants probe into 'resurrected' man

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng insists that he's not jealous of Lukau's rise to infamy, saying that he wants the pastor to repent, be baptised and repay his church.
'No agreement' reached at Kim-Trump nuclear talks
'No agreement' reached at Kim-Trump nuclear talks

The Hanoi summit was supposed to build on their initial historic meeting at Singapore that critics said was more style over substance.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us