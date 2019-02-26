The Karima Brown Show

COSATU to discuss its resolution to campaign for the ANC in the 2019 Elections at its CEC meeting


Theto Mahlakoana  – Political Writer at Business day

Peter Bruce says Ramaphosa must move now on the appointment of the investigative director of the NPA

28 February 2019 9:49 PM
Glencore executive blames Brian Molefe for Eskom’s coal supply woes at #Zondocommission

28 February 2019 9:35 PM
FUL says advocates Jiba and Mrwebi were protected by Zuma despite various adverse judicial findings made against them

28 February 2019 9:23 PM
DA on the 24 shortlisted candidates for SABC Board positions

28 February 2019 9:05 PM
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel tates the stand at #ZondoCommission

28 February 2019 9:00 PM
Robert McBride files urgent interdict against hisremoval

28 February 2019 8:40 PM
BUSA's Pityana takes aim at BBC’s Sandile Zungu saying he had a hand in state capture

27 February 2019 10:17 PM
City of Cape Town’s push to procure energy directly from IPPs

27 February 2019 9:17 PM
Communications Committee to shortlist candidates for SABC board on Thursday

27 February 2019 9:00 PM
SAIEE CEO Xulu responds to calls from the DA for him to be removed from his position

27 February 2019 8:41 PM
EWN Headlines
Lawyers say there’s no evidence against Jiba & Mrwebi
The inquiry’s public hearings concluded in Centurion on Thursday with closing submissions.
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for Semenya
Caster Semenya is fighting the athletics governing body’s proposal that women with naturally higher testosterone levels undergo treatment to compete internationally.
Council for Geoscience confirms 3.8 magnitude tremor hits JHB
Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.
