The Karima Brown Show

Peter Bruce says Ramaphosa must move now on the appointment of the investigative director of the NPA


Peter Bruce – Sunday Times and Business day Columnist

Gender based Violence

4 March 2019 10:42 PM
ANC’s head of election campaign Fikile Mbalula refutes claims by City Press of bullying sabc’s editorial team

4 March 2019 9:11 PM
Sunday Times report on kidnapping and torture allegations

4 March 2019 8:56 PM
A new technical review team for Eskom has been appointed

4 March 2019 8:27 PM
Glencore executive blames Brian Molefe for Eskom’s coal supply woes at #Zondocommission

28 February 2019 9:35 PM
FUL says advocates Jiba and Mrwebi were protected by Zuma despite various adverse judicial findings made against them

28 February 2019 9:23 PM
DA on the 24 shortlisted candidates for SABC Board positions

28 February 2019 9:05 PM
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel tates the stand at #ZondoCommission

28 February 2019 9:00 PM
Robert McBride files urgent interdict against hisremoval

28 February 2019 8:40 PM
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section
Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section

This after it emerged that a former Bryanston High School sports coach was supposedly shielded from a criminal inquiry by the school amid sexual assault claims.
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance

This is part of the many interventions Eskom will be looking into as it tries to sort out its challenges including ageing infrastructure and rolling blackouts.
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans

South Africans will be hit with yet another fuel price increase next month thanks to tax hikes, which come into effect.
