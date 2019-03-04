A new technical review team for Eskom has been appointed

The ministry of Public Enterpises has just issued a statement confirming that the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, the Chairman of the Eskom Board, Mr Jabu Mabuza, and the Eskom CEO, Mr Phakamani Radebe, today met 11 industry specialists who were appointed as members of the new Eskom Technical Review Team. The Technical Review Team includes academic-, engineering- and power systems professionals and is required to conduct a rapid but intensive review of the operations, maintenance and the technical environment at Eskom power stations within four weeks of commencing their work. Well joining us now for more on this story is Public Enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackay
