The Karima Brown Show

Major General Jeremy Vearey refutes Sunday Times report on kidnapping and torture allegations


Major General Jeremy Vearey, the head of detectives in the Western Cape, has slammed a Sunday Times report  alleging that he and Brigadier Cass Goolam face criminal charges including kidnapping, torture and defeating the ends of justice.  Yesterday Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman claimed in his article yesterday that Vearey and Goolam are being investigated for allegedly trying to pin the murder of policeman Mervin Jacobs, who was shot dead while investigating a drug deal in Mitchell's Plain in 2009, on two men

Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

6 March 2019 9:20 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

5 March 2019 10:29 PM
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

5 March 2019 9:11 PM
Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

5 March 2019 8:53 PM
Electoral Commission publishes draft regulations for Party Funding Act

5 March 2019 8:28 PM
Gender based Violence

4 March 2019 10:42 PM
ANC’s head of election campaign Fikile Mbalula refutes claims by City Press of bullying sabc’s editorial team

4 March 2019 9:11 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life
In an exclusive interview with EWN, Bonakele Pakisi maintained he reflected exactly what he saw in April 2017 when 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was killed

Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police
Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told
Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of Robert McBride's departure.
