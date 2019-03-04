Major General Jeremy Vearey, the head of detectives in the Western Cape, has slammed a Sunday Times report alleging that he and Brigadier Cass Goolam face criminal charges including kidnapping, torture and defeating the ends of justice. Yesterday Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman claimed in his article yesterday that Vearey and Goolam are being investigated for allegedly trying to pin the murder of policeman Mervin Jacobs, who was shot dead while investigating a drug deal in Mitchell's Plain in 2009, on two men
Major General Jeremy Vearey refutes Sunday Times report on kidnapping and torture allegations
