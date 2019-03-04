ANC’s head of election campaign Fikile Mbalula refutes claims by City Press of bullying sabc’s editorial team

The African National Congress’ head of election campaign, Fikile Mbalula, has dismissed reports that his party is bullying the South African Broadcasting Corporation to cover more of their rallies in the run-up to the May elections. City Press reported yesterday that Mbalula met with the editors at the public broadcaster to discuss the ANC’s low election coverage. Mbalula apparently raised concerns about a rally in Limpopo attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the paper sources revealed that Mbalula wants more coverage because the ANC is the bigger party. The party issued a statement today confirming the meeting took place also stating that it unequivocally denies that it made any demands or attempted to bully the SABC in any way. For more clarity on the matter im now joined by Fikile Mbalula, ANC head of elections…. In a moment we will also hear from SABC spokesperson, Neo Momodu.
