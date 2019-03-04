The Karima Brown Show

Gender based Violence


Dr Frene Ginwala - Former head of the ANC Gender commission and struggle veteran & Brenda Madumise – Gender rights activist & Lawyer who has been assisting Pule Mabe's accuser Ms Kekana

Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

6 March 2019 9:20 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

5 March 2019 10:29 PM
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

5 March 2019 9:11 PM
Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

5 March 2019 8:53 PM
Electoral Commission publishes draft regulations for Party Funding Act

Electoral Commission publishes draft regulations for Party Funding Act

5 March 2019 8:28 PM
ANC’s head of election campaign Fikile Mbalula refutes claims by City Press of bullying sabc’s editorial team

ANC’s head of election campaign Fikile Mbalula refutes claims by City Press of bullying sabc’s editorial team

4 March 2019 9:11 PM
Major General Jeremy Vearey refutes Sunday Times report on kidnapping and torture allegations

Major General Jeremy Vearey refutes Sunday Times report on kidnapping and torture allegations

4 March 2019 8:56 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US

The US renewed targeted sanctions for another year this week, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of undermining democracy.

ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has hit back at claims by the EFF that the party insulted Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the renaming of Cape Town’s airport debated in Parliament on Tuesday.
Labour Dept praised for tackling Samwu, other unions under Labour Relations Act
Labour Dept praised for tackling Samwu, other unions under Labour Relations Act

The Labour Registrar has filed papers requesting permission to have Samwu taken over by an administrator over a series of financial failures dating back to 2012.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us