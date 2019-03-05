The Karima Brown Show

Electoral Commission publishes draft regulations for Party Funding Act


Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Electoral Commission

Energy Expert on Nersa’s decision to increase electricity prices by 9.41%

7 March 2019 10:02 PM
Ramaphosa faced tough questions his last Q&A session in Parliament before the elections

7 March 2019 9:59 PM
International Conference of Information Commissioners 2019 kick starts this weekend

7 March 2019 9:55 PM
BUSA hopes timeframe for Eskom task team can be extended

7 March 2019 8:47 PM
Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

6 March 2019 9:20 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

5 March 2019 10:29 PM
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

5 March 2019 9:11 PM
Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

5 March 2019 8:53 PM
EWN Headlines
1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo
1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo

The details surrounding the crash were not yet known.
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says Salga
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says Salga

Nersa granted Eskom a 9.4% tariff hike for this year along with an increase of 8.1% for 2020 followed by 5.2% the following year.
Amending Constitution for land expropriation not needed, legal expert tell MPs
Amending Constitution for land expropriation not needed, legal expert tell MPs

Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into changing Section 25 of the Constitution received more input from experts, with most opposed to an amendment.
