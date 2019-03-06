The Karima Brown Show

More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today


Warren Thompson  – Business Day Reporter

Energy Expert on Nersa’s decision to increase electricity prices by 9.41%

7 March 2019 10:02 PM
Ramaphosa faced tough questions his last Q&A session in Parliament before the elections

7 March 2019 9:59 PM
International Conference of Information Commissioners 2019 kick starts this weekend

7 March 2019 9:55 PM
BUSA hopes timeframe for Eskom task team can be extended

7 March 2019 8:47 PM
Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

5 March 2019 10:29 PM
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

5 March 2019 9:11 PM
Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

5 March 2019 8:53 PM
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?

If lawmakers reject a no-deal exit, the government will hold a vote on Thursday to ask parliament whether Brexit should be delayed.
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people

In 2010, as the director-general of the Department of Labour, Mzwanele Manyi offended many people when he said there were too many coloured people in the Western Cape.
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi unveiled the 44-year-old organisation’s elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
