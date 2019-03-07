The Karima Brown Show

BUSA hopes timeframe for Eskom task team can be extended


Martin Kingston – Vice-President at Business Unity South Africa

ANC reacts to news that IEC will investigate claims that Bosasa funded ANC’s election 'war rooms'

11 March 2019 9:00 PM
R2K calls on Ramaphosa to implement SSA report recommendations & scrap Secrecy Bill

11 March 2019 8:43 PM
Ronnie Kasrils feels vindicated by high-level review panel report on SSA

11 March 2019 8:30 PM
Energy Expert on Nersa’s decision to increase electricity prices by 9.41%

7 March 2019 10:02 PM
Ramaphosa faced tough questions his last Q&A session in Parliament before the elections

7 March 2019 9:59 PM
International Conference of Information Commissioners 2019 kick starts this weekend

7 March 2019 9:55 PM
Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

6 March 2019 9:20 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
Features
Good to know with Wendy Knowler
Good to know with Wendy Knowler

Good to know with Wendy Knowler is a monthly consumer podcast series that gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes...
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
SA lost R10bn to abalone poaching between 2000-2016
SA lost R10bn to abalone poaching between 2000-2016

There have been at least five multi-million rand abalone busts in the Western Cape alone since December.
SA team lends a hand in Ethiopian deadly airline crash probe
SA team lends a hand in Ethiopian deadly airline crash probe

Transport Minister Blaze Nzimande said they've roped in a South African task team to offer any skills needed to ensure a speedy conclusion to the probe.
Thoriso Themane’s family 'disappointed' after 2 accused bail granted
Thoriso Themane’s family 'disappointed' after 2 accused bail granted

Three adults, aged between 36 and 37, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday, however, charges were withdrawn against one due to insufficient evidence.

