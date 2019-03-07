The Karima Brown Show

Ramaphosa faced tough questions his last Q&A session in Parliament before the elections


Lumkile Mondi – Economist & Senior Lecturer at Wits School of Economic and Business Science

Energy Expert on Nersa's decision to increase electricity prices by 9.41%

Energy Expert on Nersa’s decision to increase electricity prices by 9.41%

7 March 2019 10:02 PM
International Conference of Information Commissioners 2019 kick starts this weekend

International Conference of Information Commissioners 2019 kick starts this weekend

7 March 2019 9:55 PM
BUSA hopes timeframe for Eskom task team can be extended

BUSA hopes timeframe for Eskom task team can be extended

7 March 2019 8:47 PM
Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

Former IPID Head Robert McBride speaks following the decion to not renew his contract

6 March 2019 10:16 PM
More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

More from the PIC Inquiry which continued today

6 March 2019 9:20 PM
The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

The harassment and intimidation of journalists by political leaders & their members

6 March 2019 9:19 PM
More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

More developments on Sunday Times report implicating Jeremy Vearey of kidnapping and torture

5 March 2019 10:29 PM
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives update on changes implemented in Tshwane since he took over

5 March 2019 9:11 PM
Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom's Gupta links

Zondo inquiry zooms in on Eskom’s Gupta links

5 March 2019 8:53 PM
