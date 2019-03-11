The Karima Brown Show

Ronnie Kasrils feels vindicated by high-level review panel report on SSA


Ronnie Kasrils – Former Intelligence operative and Minister

SABC to receive lifeline for now from national Treasury

13 March 2019 9:31 PM
ANC parliamentary list includes leaders implicated in state capture

13 March 2019 9:26 PM
Judgement on Axed SARS Head Tom Moyane’s request to cross-examine Minister Gordhan reserved

13 March 2019 9:24 PM
Former DA KZN leader Sizwe Mchunu dumps DA to join ANC

13 March 2019 8:36 PM
Reflection on a meeting of veterans and senior citizens of the african national congress

12 March 2019 9:48 PM
Conflicting communication on whether SA can bail Zimbabwe out or not

12 March 2019 9:23 PM
Update on Hawks’ probe of GladAfrica saga

12 March 2019 9:06 PM
Cosatu pleads with NCOP not to delay PIC Bill

12 March 2019 8:58 PM
SSA insider spills beans and includes FUL’s Nicole Fritz among those that were being tapped

12 March 2019 8:44 PM
SACP calls for legal action against those involved in the abuse of state intelligence services

12 March 2019 8:35 PM
EWN Headlines
Lesufi hails swift arrests of Kulani Mathebula's murder suspects
Lesufi hails swift arrests of Kulani Mathebula's murder suspects

Hours after the stabbing of Mathebula, police arrested a 13-year-old boy and in the early hours of Thursday morning, they arrested two more 15-year-old boys.
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed Mark Kingon as acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner for another 90-day period or until a new commissioner is appointed.
Nhlanhla Nene back at state capture inquiry to conclude testimony
Nhlanhla Nene back at state capture inquiry to conclude testimony

Nene first appeared before the commission last year giving details on the events that led to his shock axing in December 2015.
