Update on Hawks’ probe of GladAfrica saga


Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks Spokesperson

1200 job losses at Standard bank as a result of 4th industrial revolution, Are we ready?

14 March 2019 9:46 PM
High Court takes decision to 'reverse’ Bosasa liquidation

14 March 2019 9:20 PM
SAPU update on the whether the police will strike or not following meeting with members this afternoon

14 March 2019 8:45 PM
Kathrada Foundation calls for MEC Mazibuko’s dismissal

14 March 2019 8:30 PM
SABC to receive lifeline for now from national Treasury

13 March 2019 9:31 PM
ANC parliamentary list includes leaders implicated in state capture

13 March 2019 9:26 PM
Judgement on Axed SARS Head Tom Moyane’s request to cross-examine Minister Gordhan reserved

13 March 2019 9:24 PM
Former DA KZN leader Sizwe Mchunu dumps DA to join ANC

13 March 2019 8:36 PM
Reflection on a meeting of veterans and senior citizens of the african national congress

12 March 2019 9:48 PM
Conflicting communication on whether SA can bail Zimbabwe out or not

12 March 2019 9:23 PM
EWN Headlines
Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20
Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

The Lagos State Health Commissioner says 45 others survived.
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work

The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists

The ANC said young people represent 20% of the 200 candidates on its list, adding they will bring new energy and ideas to Parliament.
