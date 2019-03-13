The Karima Brown Show

Former DA KZN leader Sizwe Mchunu dumps DA to join ANC


Crime intelligence investigating Eskom power woes

19 March 2019 9:45 PM
There could be elements of hope for workers - NUM

19 March 2019 9:19 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign a proclamation on NPA directorate

19 March 2019 9:05 PM
KZN ANCYL and YCL demand justice for casualties of political killings

18 March 2019 10:29 PM
President Ramaphosa meets with NUM over eskom unbundling amongs other things

18 March 2019 9:00 PM
Home affairs Committee finds Ajay Gupta's naturalisation fraudulent

18 March 2019 8:47 PM
Public enterprises Department doing everything possible to stabilise eskom

18 March 2019 8:22 PM
1200 job losses at Standard bank as a result of 4th industrial revolution, Are we ready?

14 March 2019 9:46 PM
High Court takes decision to 'reverse’ Bosasa liquidation

14 March 2019 9:20 PM
SAPU update on the whether the police will strike or not following meeting with members this afternoon

14 March 2019 8:45 PM
EWN Headlines
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said in a televised statement on Tuesday that the cyclone had killed more than 200 people in Mozambique but that more bodies were still being discovered.
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses

Eskom and government say there’s no quick fix to the country's electricity issues, with months of load shedding still expected.
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss

In accordance with the Icasa Act, a councillor who is convicted of a crime, including fraud, is disqualified from holding office.
