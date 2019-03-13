Thapelo Tselapedi – Political Analyst
ANC parliamentary list includes leaders implicated in state capture
|
19 March 2019 9:45 PM
|
19 March 2019 9:19 PM
|
Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign a proclamation on NPA directorate
|
19 March 2019 9:05 PM
|
KZN ANCYL and YCL demand justice for casualties of political killings
|
18 March 2019 10:29 PM
|
President Ramaphosa meets with NUM over eskom unbundling amongs other things
|
18 March 2019 9:00 PM
|
Home affairs Committee finds Ajay Gupta's naturalisation fraudulent
|
18 March 2019 8:47 PM
|
Public enterprises Department doing everything possible to stabilise eskom
|
18 March 2019 8:22 PM
|
1200 job losses at Standard bank as a result of 4th industrial revolution, Are we ready?
|
14 March 2019 9:46 PM
|
14 March 2019 9:20 PM
|
SAPU update on the whether the police will strike or not following meeting with members this afternoon
|
14 March 2019 8:45 PM