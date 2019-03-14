The Karima Brown Show

1200 job losses at Standard bank as a result of 4th industrial revolution, Are we ready?


Patrick Bond – Professor of political economy at the University of the Witwatersrand

Job losses in the banking sector is a race to the bottom - SAFTU

20 March 2019 10:14 PM
R2K calls on SA political leadership to respect the right to protest as a fundamental human right

20 March 2019 10:12 PM
Mkhwebane lays criminal charges against state security minister

20 March 2019 8:44 PM
Crime intelligence investigating Eskom power woes

19 March 2019 9:45 PM
There could be elements of hope for workers - NUM

19 March 2019 9:19 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign a proclamation on NPA directorate

19 March 2019 9:05 PM
KZN ANCYL and YCL demand justice for casualties of political killings

18 March 2019 10:29 PM
President Ramaphosa meets with NUM over eskom unbundling amongs other things

18 March 2019 9:00 PM
Home affairs Committee finds Ajay Gupta's naturalisation fraudulent

18 March 2019 8:47 PM
Public enterprises Department doing everything possible to stabilise eskom

18 March 2019 8:22 PM
EWN Headlines
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party

In the 13 second clip, a group of people are seen dancing when the lights go out. The group was not impressed.
WC govt to pursue court battle against AG over Agri Dept audit after elections
WC govt to pursue court battle against AG over Agri Dept audit after elections

The provincial government wants the court to review and set aside the AG’s interpretation of the provincial Agriculture Department's audit outcome.
3 dead, one critically wounded in 'execution style' shooting in PE
3 dead, one critically wounded in 'execution style' shooting in PE

Police officers were on patrol in the area on Tuesday night when they found four people lying in a field.

