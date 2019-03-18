The Karima Brown Show

KZN ANCYL and YCL demand justice for casualties of political killings


Thanduxolo Sabelo - KZN ANC Youth League Secretary Sandile Dayi – KZN Young Communist League Provincial Secretary

Jacob Zuma’s thoughts on Nulcear deal with Russia

Jacob Zuma’s thoughts on Nulcear deal with Russia

28 March 2019 10:27 PM
What's driving the economic crisis in Zimbabwe?

What's driving the economic crisis in Zimbabwe?

28 March 2019 10:22 PM
Finance Minister unhappy with Sanral's e-toll decision

Finance Minister unhappy with Sanral's e-toll decision

28 March 2019 10:13 PM
Update on wage negotiations between SARS & Unions as strike is underway

Update on wage negotiations between SARS & Unions as strike is underway

28 March 2019 9:22 PM
Outa welcomes the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as new Sars boss

Outa welcomes the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as new Sars boss

28 March 2019 9:06 PM
Agrizzi back on the stand at Zondo Commission

Agrizzi back on the stand at Zondo Commission

28 March 2019 8:35 PM
City of Cape Town to appoint a multi-disciplinary team to assist with plans to take over passenger rail in the city

City of Cape Town to appoint a multi-disciplinary team to assist with plans to take over passenger rail in the city

27 March 2019 9:38 PM
Mineral resources department reacts to Mining Royalties Research Report by Corruption Watch

Mineral resources department reacts to Mining Royalties Research Report by Corruption Watch

27 March 2019 9:36 PM
Who is eligible to be a member of the National Assembly according to the constitution

Who is eligible to be a member of the National Assembly according to the constitution

27 March 2019 9:29 PM
SAHRC explains its findings that Malema comments do not legally qualify as hate speech

SAHRC explains its findings that Malema comments do not legally qualify as hate speech

27 March 2019 9:28 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us