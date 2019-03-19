The Karima Brown Show

There could be elements of hope for workers - NUM


Haniff Hoosen - DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

More aid needed to assist Cyclone idai victims

1 April 2019 11:48 PM
BUSA calls on SA to effect urgent economic reforms following Moody’s delay

1 April 2019 10:45 PM
Takalani Musekwa & Tahir Maepa

1 April 2019 9:06 PM
IEC launches online reporting platform to combat fake news

1 April 2019 8:54 PM
ANC NEC holds special meeting on party issues

1 April 2019 8:32 PM
Jacob Zuma’s thoughts on Nulcear deal with Russia

28 March 2019 10:27 PM
What's driving the economic crisis in Zimbabwe?

28 March 2019 10:22 PM
Finance Minister unhappy with Sanral's e-toll decision

28 March 2019 10:13 PM
Update on wage negotiations between SARS & Unions as strike is underway

28 March 2019 9:22 PM
Outa welcomes the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as new Sars boss

28 March 2019 9:06 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malema
Karima Brown has faced incessant threats after EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a screenshot showing her phone number, and called her an 'ANC operative', who is 'not a real journalist'.
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremony
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnight
Petrol will increase by up to R1.31 a litre while diesel will cost up to R0.82 more a litre more.
