Mkhwebane lays criminal charges against state security minister


Oupa Segalwe - Spokesperson for the public Protector

Malawian man stabbed 4 times in a vicious Xenophobic attack in Diepsloot

2 April 2019 9:31 PM
Saftu not surprised by Ace Magashule's web of capture

2 April 2019 8:59 PM
ANC's Integrity Committee to look at party candidates list

2 April 2019 8:48 PM
Calls for political party candidate lists to be reviewed intensify

2 April 2019 8:29 PM
More aid needed to assist Cyclone idai victims

1 April 2019 11:48 PM
BUSA calls on SA to effect urgent economic reforms following Moody’s delay

1 April 2019 10:45 PM
Takalani Musekwa & Tahir Maepa

1 April 2019 9:06 PM
IEC launches online reporting platform to combat fake news

1 April 2019 8:54 PM
ANC NEC holds special meeting on party issues

1 April 2019 8:32 PM
Jacob Zuma’s thoughts on Nulcear deal with Russia

28 March 2019 10:27 PM
EWN Headlines
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to do
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to do

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana speaks to new Labour Registrar advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, who confirmed that Samwu had been placed under administration.
Britain to seek further 'short' delay to Brexit
Britain to seek further 'short' delay to Brexit

May came out of seven hours of crunch talks with her ministers and also offered to meet opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for negotiation on a joint approach that could break the current impasse in parliament.
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fades
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fades

At 1553 GMT the rand was 0.72% weaker at 14.2675 per dollar compared to its close of 14.1650 in New York on Monday.
