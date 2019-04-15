The Karima Brown Show

Will ANC national executive committee adopt Intergrity Commission report on Party List ahead of May 8 polls?


Lizeka Tandwa  –  Political Reporter at News24

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe postpones trip to Xolobeni Community due to bad weather

25 April 2019 9:55 PM
Is another Eskom bailout looming?

25 April 2019 9:09 PM
Calls for the dismissal and prosecution of Jiba and Mrwebi intensify

25 April 2019 8:37 PM
Why some political parties fail to attract female voters

24 April 2019 10:35 PM
Cyclone Kenneth expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday

24 April 2019 9:24 PM
5 facts you need to know about the SA economy

24 April 2019 9:02 PM
Another EFF MP accuses EFF Leader Julius Malema of abusing party funds

24 April 2019 8:58 PM
AMCU faces deregistration by labour department

24 April 2019 8:24 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the la

24 April 2019 1:41 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

24 April 2019 1:39 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag

The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage

Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.
