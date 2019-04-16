The Karima Brown Show

Comair will seek to ground Numsa strike at Labour Court


Phakamile Hlubi-Majola   – Numsa national spokesperson

ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s wish to disarm all private citizens in SA

18 April 2019 10:15 PM
Business sector calls for a smooth election where the winning party can reassure investors with policy certainty

18 April 2019 8:58 PM
SATAWU Appeals for Road Safety this Easter

18 April 2019 8:46 PM
Road Accident Fund to be scrapped & replaced with Road Accident Benefit Scheme

18 April 2019 8:38 PM
Who has been funding SA’s political parties?

17 April 2019 9:32 PM
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel shares a few interesting facts on SA Economy

17 April 2019 8:59 PM
Archbishop Makgoba calls on political parties to tone down campaign rhetoric

17 April 2019 8:32 PM
African Union gives Sudan 15 days to establish civil rule

16 April 2019 10:40 PM
Herman Blignaut & Mpuka Radinki

16 April 2019 9:23 PM
Department of public works comments on government's plan to spend millions on renovating ministers' houses

16 April 2019 8:47 PM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations

Roadblocks have been being set up in various parts of the province, officials also inspected long distance vehicles and over a hundred people have been arrested so far for different crimes.
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed

The Democratic Alliance has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers

Officials announced on Friday morning that the iconic route will no longer include Chapman's Peak, but will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.
