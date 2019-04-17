The Karima Brown Show

Archbishop Makgoba calls on political parties to tone down campaign rhetoric


Archbishop Thabo Makgoba –  Chairperson the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission

Who has been funding SA’s political parties?

Who has been funding SA’s political parties?

17 April 2019 9:32 PM
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel shares a few interesting facts on SA Economy

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel shares a few interesting facts on SA Economy

17 April 2019 8:59 PM
African Union gives Sudan 15 days to establish civil rule

African Union gives Sudan 15 days to establish civil rule

16 April 2019 10:40 PM
Herman Blignaut & Mpuka Radinki

Herman Blignaut & Mpuka Radinki

16 April 2019 9:23 PM
Department of public works comments on government's plan to spend millions on renovating ministers' houses

Department of public works comments on government's plan to spend millions on renovating ministers' houses

16 April 2019 8:47 PM
Comair will seek to ground Numsa strike at Labour Court

Comair will seek to ground Numsa strike at Labour Court

16 April 2019 8:26 PM
SA stands firm on its decision to downgrade Israel Embassy

SA stands firm on its decision to downgrade Israel Embassy

15 April 2019 10:09 PM
Will ANC national executive committee adopt Intergrity Commission report on Party List ahead of May 8 polls?

Will ANC national executive committee adopt Intergrity Commission report on Party List ahead of May 8 polls?

15 April 2019 9:00 PM
Zondo to announce decision on Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan

Zondo to announce decision on Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan

15 April 2019 8:49 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike

Earlier this week, the airline applied for a court interdict after metal workers union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa served a notice to strike.
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD

Eyewitness News earlier reported how disgruntled senior metro officers are also at loggerheads with JMPD, accusing David Tembe of misusing resources.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us